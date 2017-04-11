Newberry Co. deputies locate missing man

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said the public helped deputies track down a missing man on Tuesday.



Deputies said Johnny H. Smith, 70, had been last seen dropping off some items on Mountain Drive in the Columbia area around 7 a.m. on Monday and then never returned home.



Smith was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Express Van with South Carolina license plate AVN-793.

A citizen who saw an alert about the missing man called deputies after seeing the van backed into a wooded area in the Prosperity.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.