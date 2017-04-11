Newberry Co. deputies locate missing man - FOX Carolina 21

Newberry Co. deputies locate missing man

Posted: Updated:
Johnny Smith (Courtesy: Newberry Co. Sheriff's Office) Johnny Smith (Courtesy: Newberry Co. Sheriff's Office)
NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said the public helped deputies track down a missing man on Tuesday.

Deputies said Johnny H. Smith, 70, had been last seen dropping off some items on Mountain Drive in the Columbia area around 7 a.m. on Monday and then never returned home.

Smith was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Express Van with South Carolina license plate AVN-793.

A citizen who saw an alert about the missing man called deputies after seeing the van backed into a wooded area in the Prosperity.

 Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.