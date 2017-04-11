Newberry Co. deputies locate missing man

Authorities have found human remains in their search for four missing young Pennsylvania men and have identified one victim, a district attorney said in a middle-of-the night briefing.More >
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >
Two Florida boys ages 11 and 12 have been arrested on charges they raped an 11-year-old girl.More >
Lyme, West nile, Zika, the list of insect-borne illnesses to worry about seems to get longer, and scarier, every year.More >
A Campobello man was charged with attempted murder and domestic violence high and aggravated after deputies said he intentionally rammed a car into another car that his pregnant girlfriend was in and then attacked her mother with a baseball bat.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said two people are charged after a child tested positive for narcotics.More >
The child involved in the incident that was seen on A&E's Live PD has a broken arm from the incident, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >
The Observer reported that Wahlberg left a $2,000 tip for an $82.60 meal.More >
A 3-year-old Florida boy is in a cast from the waist down for an injury suffered while jumping at a trampoline park, his family says.More >
An Illinois teen is accused of killing her mother, and then trying to burn house down to cover up the crime.More >
Diner 24 is hoping to fill a late-night niche for visitors to downtown Greenville.More >
Police investigating attempted robbery, bomb threat at Gaffney Walmart. (7/12/17)More >
The Dog Park grand opening in Anderson. (7/12/17)More >
The first section of the flyover bridge that will carry traffic from I-385 NB to I-85 SB were installed Tuesday night at the I-385/I-85 construction zone. Crews have to build temporary supports called shoring towers to hold the massive steel segments until the next pieces can be bolted in place.More >
