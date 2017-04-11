NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. rocks Zion Williamson jersey on Insta - FOX Carolina 21

NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. rocks Zion Williamson jersey on Instagram

Posted: Updated:
Odell Beckham Jr (Courtesy: Beckham/ Instagram) Odell Beckham Jr (Courtesy: Beckham/ Instagram)
(FOX Carolina) -

New York Giants Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. posted a photo of himself wearing a Zion Williamson jersey on social media.

Williamson is a star athlete at Spartanburg Day School who became a nationally known sports figure after videos showcasing his athleticism went viral.

Beckham posted a photo of himself in Williamson’s number 12 jersey on Monday.

A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on

The photo had garnered nearly a quarter-million “likes” by Tuesday.

PREVIOUSLY: Zion Williamson, 16, talks books, basketball

 Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.