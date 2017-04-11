NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. rocks Zion Williamson jersey on Instagram

New York Giants Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. posted a photo of himself wearing a Zion Williamson jersey on social media.

Williamson is a star athlete at Spartanburg Day School who became a nationally known sports figure after videos showcasing his athleticism went viral.

Beckham posted a photo of himself in Williamson’s number 12 jersey on Monday.

The photo had garnered nearly a quarter-million “likes” by Tuesday.

