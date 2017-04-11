Deputies ask for help finding Spartanburg man missing since Marc - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies ask for help finding Spartanburg man missing since March 30

Joel Bishop (Courtesy: SCSO) Joel Bishop (Courtesy: SCSO)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Spartanburg County deputies have asked for the public’s help searching for a missing man.

Deputies said Joel Keith Bishop, 58, was last seen on March 30 at his home on Thackston Drive.

Bishop is 6’03” tall and weighs 198 pounds.

Deputies said Bishop left the home in his 1989 2-door black Nissan truck with SC license plate CIK-439.

Bishop’s wife reported him missing on April 1 and informed deputies that he suffers from depression and anxiety.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator Mark Gaddy at (864) 503-4680 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

