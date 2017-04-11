Henderson Co. District Attorney announces sentences issued in se - FOX Carolina 21

Henderson Co. District Attorney announces sentences issued in several criminal cases

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Henderson County office of District Attorney released the case dispositions from the three-week Superior Court term that started on Mar. 20 and concluded on Apr. 7.  

  • Savannah Walker was found guilty by a jury of her peers of second degree murder. Walker was sentenced to 162 months in prison.
  • Deshawn Perry was found guilty by a jury of his peers of common law robbery and resisting public officer. Perry was sentenced to 92 months in prison.
  • Liberty Ellis pled guilty to attempted trafficking of Opium. Ellis was sentenced to 78 months in prison.
  • James Aiken pled guilty to 16 counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. Aiken was sentenced to 48 months in prison.
  • Adrian Branch pled guilty to possession of firearm by felon and possession of heroin. Branch was sentenced to 27 months in prison.
  • Theodore Gray pled guilty to three counts of possession of cocaine, resisting public officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gray was sentenced to 21 months in prison.
  • Anthony Moore pled guilty to assault by strangulation assault inflicting serious injury, assault on female, and assault with a minor present. Moore was sentenced to 19 months in prison.
  • Zachary Giles was found guilty by jury of his peers of obtaining property by false pretense and larceny. Giles was sentenced to 90 days of confinement and 24 months supervised probation.
  • William York pled guilty to assault on a female. York was sentenced to 75 days of confinement.
  • Marvin Williams pled guilty to two counts of possession of cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute cocaine and marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Williams was sentenced to 30 days of confinement and 24 months of supervised probation. 

