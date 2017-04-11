Greenville Co. corrections officer accused of choking out, kidnapping woman

An officer with the Greenville County Detention Center is currently being held at the detention center without bond.

Austin Benjamin Taylor, 30, was arrested and charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, attempted murder and kidnapping.

Deputies said they responded to a domestic violence report at an Upstate hospital on Monday. After an investigation, they said it was determined Taylor physically assaulted a woman, choked her to the point of unconsciousness and held her against her will at his home on McCrary Street.

According to arrest warrants, the victim had visible bruising. Warrants state that "choking the Victim until she was unconscious shows an extreme indifference to the value of human life."

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed Taylor was employed as an officer with the Greenville County Detention Center.

He was taken into custody on Tuesday and was denied bond on the charges.

