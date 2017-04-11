Family of child hurt when inflatable took flight hires lawyer

The family of one of the children injured when wind blew away inflatable amusements at a Greenville church has hired a lawyer.

Officials said multiple children were hurt after some fell up to 30 feet when wind swept two inflatable amusements in the air on Saturday during the Spring Carnival at Springwell Church in Taylors.

Officials at the church said wind tore the balloons away from the tethers, which were anchored to the ground.

Many witnesses described the incident as a “freak accident.”

Deputies said three children suffered head injuries, including a concussion, and one child suffered a broken arm.

Attorney Ryan Montgomery released a statement on the Venegas family Tuesday morning.

Below is a portion of that statement:

The family of Trinity Venegas are thankful for all of the kind and thoughtful messages and prayers they have received from family, friends and people in the community. At this time, they ask for privacy so they can dedicate their full attention to providing Trinity with the help and support she needs as she heals from the permanent injuries sustained in this tragic and avoidable incident.

