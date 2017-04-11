Freightliner Custom Chassis breaks ground on new logistics center in Gaffney

Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp. and Daimler Trucks North America broke ground on a new state-of-the-art logistics facility at its Gaffney plant on Thursday, according to a news release from Freightliner.

Freightliner Custom Chassis’ Gaffney plant is located on Hyatt Street. The company manufactures chassis for motorhomes, vans, and buses.

A ceremony was held Thursday featuring Freightliner, Daimler, Cherokee County and South Carolina officials. The new logistics facility is part of a $22.7 million investment project at the Gaffney plant.

