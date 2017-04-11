Freightliner Custom Chassis breaks ground on new logistics cente - FOX Carolina 21

Freightliner Custom Chassis breaks ground on new logistics center in Gaffney

Posted: Updated:
Freightliner broke ground on a new logistics center Thursday (Courtesy: Freightliner) Freightliner broke ground on a new logistics center Thursday (Courtesy: Freightliner)
GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp. and Daimler Trucks North America broke ground on a new state-of-the-art logistics facility at its Gaffney plant on Thursday, according to a news release from Freightliner.

Freightliner Custom Chassis’ Gaffney plant is located on Hyatt Street. The company manufactures chassis for motorhomes, vans, and buses.

A ceremony was held Thursday featuring Freightliner, Daimler, Cherokee County and South Carolina officials. The new logistics facility is part of a $22.7 million investment project at the Gaffney plant.

MORE NEWS: Greenville Co. corrections officer accused of choking out, kidnapping woman

 Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.