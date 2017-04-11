Family locates missing Pickens Co. teen - FOX Carolina 21

Family locates missing Pickens Co. teen

Posted: Updated:
Kaitlinn Black (Source: Family) Kaitlinn Black (Source: Family)
LIBERTY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The family of a Pickens County teenager says she's been found after going missing.

Relatives said Kaitlinn Black, 15, went missing from West Bagwell Road in Liberty around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

She is described as having red and pink hair with hazel-green eyes. She was last seen wearing a light pink coat, black yoga pants and black shoes.

Just before 7 p.m. Sunday, Kaitlinn's father told FOX that she had been found.

