Deputies: Homeowner charged after shooting leads to discovery of grow operation

House in which the grow operation took place (Apr. 12, 2017/FOX Carolina)

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office said a shooting investigation led to the discovery of an indoor marijuana operation.

Deputies said around 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday, a homeowner on Earls Bridge Road called to report an attempted break-in.

The homeowner reportedly told deputies he was investigating a sound when two rounds from a small-caliber weapon were fired through the front door. The homeowner suffered superficial injuries to his arm and side.

Deputies said during the investigation, they located a room inside the home which has been converted for manufacturing marijuana. Items seized from the room included growing equipment and marijuana plants as high as four feet tall, according to deputies.

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office is continuing their investigation into the shooting and interviewing the homeowner regarding the grow operation discovery.

On Wednesday, deputies identified the homeowner as 31-year-old Marcus Lee Thomas. Thomas was arrested and charged with manufacturing marijuana.

According to the arrest warrant, he had eight marijuana plants in his home.

Anyone with information about the shooting incident is asked to call the Pickens County Sheriff's Office at 864-898-5500.

