Coroner investigating body found near Lake Hartwell - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner investigating body found near Lake Hartwell

Posted: Updated:
(FOX Carolina/File) (FOX Carolina/File)
TOWNVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Anderson County Coroner's Office was called to a scene near Lake Hartwell on Tuesday.

The coroner confirmed he was dispatched to Ponderosa Point in the Townville area.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said the coroner was called to the scene of a body found.

The death remains under investigation, but deputies said it appears to be a suicide.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Shooting leads to discovery of Upstate grow operation

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.