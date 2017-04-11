Coroner investigating body found near Lake Hartwell

The Anderson County Coroner's Office was called to a scene near Lake Hartwell on Tuesday.

The coroner confirmed he was dispatched to Ponderosa Point in the Townville area.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said the coroner was called to the scene of a body found.

The death remains under investigation, but deputies said it appears to be a suicide.

