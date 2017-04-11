Candler man sentenced after pleading guilty to 10 child porn charges

The District Attorney's Office said a Candler man was sentenced to jail time and required to register as a sex offender after a child pornography investigation.

In early 2016, investigators said they used an undercover online network to connect to a computer distributing child porn. The owner of the computer, 51-year-old John Howard Skerjance, was arrested after the pornography was seized.

Skerjance reportedly confessed after his arrest to possessing and downloading child porn.

He was charged with 10 counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor.

On Tuesday, Skerjance pleaded guilty in court and was sentenced to serve an active prison sentence between 14 and 52 years in prison.

At a later date, a judge will determine if Skerjance must enroll in a satellite-based monitoring system.

