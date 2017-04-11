Moon and Jupiter bright tonight

The full moon in April is deemed the "pink moon" or sometimes called the sprouting grass moon. This all relates to the return of flowers and vegetation after a long winter.

Tonight the moon will be close to full, and you'll see a bright spot nearby all night long. That is Jupiter! It will generally be slightly higher and to the right of the moon, basically in the 1 o'clock position if the moon was the center of the clock according to Earthysky.org

There should be only a few clouds in the sky tonight, so enjoy the view!