Greenwood Co. deputies ask for help identifying burglary suspect

Deputies said suspect had an accomplice in this vehicle (Source: Greenwood Co. Sheriff's Office)

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect.

According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office, the burglary took place on Monday at the Maxway Store located on 716 Bypass 25 NE in Greenwood. The Sheriff's Office stated the suspect had their face covered and appeared to have left in a dark colored vehicle. They stated the vehicle was parked near the front door of the business.

Deputies stated the suspect had an accomplice in what appears to be a red Toyota Camry with a sunroof.

Anyone with information on this burglary is asked by the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office to contact investigator Ricky Madden at 864-943-5051.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.