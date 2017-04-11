Warm with a few showers Wednesday

This week's gorgeous weather gets briefly interrupted by a chance for showers and late storms on Wednesday, but this rain is desperately needed across our area, especially near the McDowell County, NC wildfire.

Air Quality Alerts are out for Mitchell, Rutherford and McDowell counties because of wildfire smoke.

Expect showers to first arrive in the mountains around lunchtime, and then push into the Upstate this afternoon. Highs will still warm to near 80, and that heat could help build a few of the showers into a passing thunderstorm or two.

Mostly dry conditions will dominate for Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 70s area-wide. A stray shower could pop in the mountains, but chance for rain is only 20%.

Easter weekend looks nice and warm! Highs will be near 80 for the Upstate and mid-70s in the mountains. Sunrise services will be cool in the low to upper 50s area-wide, then midday egg hunts will be comfortable in the 70s.

