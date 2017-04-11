Police: 4 children caused $30K worth of damage at Seneca park

The Seneca Police Department has identified the suspects behind destruction at a city park on Apr. 9.

Police said a city employee reported vandalism at the park at Blue Ridge Field around 11:30 a.m. Officers estimated the damage at $30,000.

According to the police report, a storage room was damaged, its doors were forced open and the ceiling had been ripped down. There were holes discovered in the walls and damage to the electrical wiring, according to police. Two power meters were reportedly broken.

In the report, police described finding two overturned trash cans and broken glass everywhere. Bricks were reportedly knocked down in the community garden and a shed roof was damaged.

In both of the bathrooms, police said the ceilings were ripped down and lights were broken. The insulation was spread all over the bathrooms and one of the stall doors was ripped off its hinges. A toilet had a broken tank lid.

Police said it appeared a vehicle was used to drive through the field, causing damage to the grass.

On Thursday police said four juveniles between the ages of 12 and 14 were charged in connection with the crime. Each face one count of malicious damage to real property greater than $10,000.

Police have not released the identities of the suspects due to their ages.

