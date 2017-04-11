Coroner identifies worker electrocuted by power lines in Greenville Co.

The Greenville County Coroner has identified the worker who died after being electrocuted while paving an Upstate street Tuesday afternoon.

The coroner said 48-year-old Marty Dale Whitmire of Liberty was operating a piece of machinery involved in a paving process on E. Mountain Creek Road when it appears that a dump truck clipped a power line causing the power pole to crack and in turn causing the power lines to drop and touch Whitmire's body.

Whitmire was electrocuted in the accident, the coroner said. Piedmont Park Fire Department and Greenville County EMS were dispatched to the scene and the worker was pronounced dead on scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol initially reported the crash near the intersection just before 2:45 p.m. The roadway was completely blocked while crews responded.

Duke Energy said the vehicle incident caused an outage. More than 2,100 customers were without power initially but by 4 p.m., power was restored to all but 40 customers.

A spokesperson for King Asphalt confirmed Whitmire was employed with the company. A eyewitness said she could tell his coworkers were shaken up by the incident.

"Some of the guys were out here you could tell they were just tore up," Jean Loftis said. "You know when you work with a team like that and you've been working together for years, its like a family, and it's going to put you in shock. So all we can do is pray for them."

The investigation is ongoing.

MORE NEWS: Cati Blauvelt's family talks with FOX Carolina

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.