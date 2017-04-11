Forest City officers ask for help locating vehicle theft suspect

The Forest City Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle theft suspect.

Officers said they responded on Tuesday to a call at Spruce St. in reference to a vehicle theft.

The suspect was described by deputies as a male wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.Officers said the vehicle is a green 2000 Mazda Protégé with a tag that reads EBF-6190.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the suspect’s location is asked by officers to dial 911 or contact the Forest City Police Department at 828-245-5555.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.