Historic trolley lines discovered during Spartanburg construction

Construction crews unearthed part of Spartanburg's history while installing new water lines in the city's downtown.

The construction is part of the "Downtown Underground" infrastructure rehabilitation project. The goal of the project is to rehabilitate or replace water lines running through the area near West Main Street and Daniel Morgan Avenue.

Chad Lawson, spokesperson for Spartanburg Water, said a number of old trolley lines used to service street cars in the early 1900s were uncovered. Lawson said over time, the lines had been covered with asphalt.

Spartanburg's street cars were suspended in 1935.

Lawson said the discovery “reminds us of where Spartanburg was at the turn of the last century as we are preparing for the future."

The Downtown Underground project is expected to be completed within six months.

