Asheville firefighters battle blaze at metal recycling center

The Asheville Fire Department was called to the scene of a large fire at an industrial business on Tuesday.

Just before 3:30 p.m., firefighters said they were on scene of the fire at Mountain Metal Recycling near Pond Road. Firefighters later confirmed the blaze was under control.

Around 4:15 p.m., the department posted on Twitter saying the operation was in its cleanup stages.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.