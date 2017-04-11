Asheville firefighters battle blaze at metal recycling center - FOX Carolina 21

Asheville firefighters battle blaze at metal recycling center

Fire at Asheville recycling center (Source: Jessica McMahon) Fire at Asheville recycling center (Source: Jessica McMahon)
ASHEVILLE, NC

The Asheville Fire Department was called to the scene of a large fire at an industrial business on Tuesday.

Just before 3:30 p.m., firefighters said they were on scene of the fire at Mountain Metal Recycling near Pond Road. Firefighters later confirmed the blaze was under control.

Around 4:15 p.m., the department posted on Twitter saying the operation was in its cleanup stages.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

