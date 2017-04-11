Coca-Cola releases commemorative can to celebrate Gamecocks victory

Coca-Cola is unveiling a limited-edition commemorative 12-ounce can in celebration of the University of South Carolina’s first NCAA Division I women’s basketball championship.

“As another way to commemorate this occasion, Gamecock fans can pick up limited-edition Coca-Cola cans to celebrate these dedicated young women and Coach Dawn Staley bringing home a national title for the first time in program history.” Aimee Cox, Director of Sponsorship for Colleges and Universities at Coca-Cola Consolidated, said.

The Coca-Cola cans will feature the Gamecock logo and salute South Carolina for its remarkable 2017 championship run. They will be available in six-packs. Beginning the week of Apr. 17, fans can visit participating local retailers to purchase six-packs of the commemorative cans while supplies last.

Fans nationwide can also visit ShareaCoke until Apr. 14 to customize and order single 8-ounce glass bottles of Coca-Cola, Coke Zero and Diet Coke featuring the South Carolina logo and Gamecocks nickname, among many other colleges and universities.

