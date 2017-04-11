Upstate officers, agencies recognized for DUI crackdown

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is recognizing law enforcement officers and agencies for their role in enforcing DUI laws during 2016.

The department issued awards to notable winners on Tuesday who were responsible for removing significant numbers of impaired drivers.

Upstate winners included Officer Bryan Snow with the Lyman Police Department who made 30 DUI arrests and Officers Tyler Bishop of the Walhalla Police Department who made 11 DUI arrests.

The Region 3 State Transport Police District was also awarded for the year. The region includes Anderson, Greenville, Oconee, Pickens and Spartanburg counties.

Below is the full list of winners:

Officer of the Year (five categories based on size of agency):

1-10 officers: Officer Bryan Snow , Lyman Police Department, 30 DUI arrests

Officer , Lyman Police Department, 30 DUI arrests 11-25 officers: Corporal Christopher Wilson , Port Royal Police Department, 15 DUI arrests

Corporal , Port Royal Police Department, 15 DUI arrests 26-50 officers: Officer Jeb Fay , Bluffton Police Department, 70 DUI arrests

Officer , Bluffton Police Department, 70 DUI arrests 51-100 officers: Deputy Jarrett Greenwa y, Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, 94 DUI arrests

Deputy y, Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, 94 DUI arrests 101 or more officers: Patrolman First Class Michael Intini, North Charleston Police Department, 150 DUI arrests

Rookie of the Year:

Officer Tyler Bishop, Walhalla Police Department, 11 DUI arrests (started on the road in April 2016)

Highway Patrol Trooper of the Year:

Lance Corporal Christopher D. Brigham, Troop 8, Coastal-A Target Zero Team, 54 DUI arrests

Highway Patrol Troop of the Year:

Troop 5 (Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Marion, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties), 2,695 DUI arrests

State Transport Police District of the Year:

Region 3 (Anderson, Greenville, Oconee, Pickens and Spartanburg counties)

South Carolina Law Enforcement Network Award:

15th Circuit Law Enforcement Network (Georgetown and Horry counties)

Agency of the Year (five categories based on size of agency):

AAA Carolinas Pedestrian Safety Award:

MADD Drug Recognition Expert of the Year:

Corporal Jake McCoy, University of South Carolina Police Department

MADD Barry Barnett DUI Prosecutor of the Year:

Josh Golson , 5th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office

