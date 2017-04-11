Troopers: Man killed, child hurt after SUV hits dirt bike in Anderson Co.

Scene of fatal dirt bike accident on Blount Rd in Anderson. (April 11, 2017 FOX Carolina)

Troopers said a man was killed and a child was hurt when an SUV and a dirt bike collided in Anderson County.

The fatal collision occurred on Blount Road at Murphy Road just before 8:30 p.m.

Troopers said a Jeep was turning left onto Blount from Murphy and struck the Kawasaki dirt bike, which was headed south on Blount.

The dirt bike operator was not wearing a helmet and the coroner said 32-year-old Thomas Mitchell Wallace.died on scene from a head injury.

A five-year-old child was a passenger on the bike, troopers said. The child was wearing a helmet but was hurt and taken to the hospital.

The coroner's office said the child is Wallace's niece, Ella Grace Wallace. She was taken to the hospital for observation.

Troopers said charges are pending.

More news: Coroner identifies worker killed after electrocuted by power lines in Greenville Co.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.