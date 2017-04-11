Officials: 'Residents okay' after potential CO poisoning at NC assisted living facility

Several dozen patients at a McDowell County assisted living facility had to be assessed, and several others transported to the hospital after potential carbon monoxide poisoning, per emergency management.

McDowell County Emergency Management responders said they responded to Lake James Lodge Assisted Living Facility Tuesday evening due to potential carbon monoxide poisoning incident.

Emergency management says 53 patients had to be assessed and eight patients had to be transported by EMS to McDowell County Hospital.

The center was closed while emergency responders handled the incident.

Shortly before 10 p.m., officials said the center was back open and all patients were back inside. They said everyone involved is doing okay.

