Fighting crime through unity

Bruce Wilson with Fighting Injustice Together is trying to stop crime in Greenville. He's on a mission to bring people together to solve problems within communities.

"The biggest problem with this is that our children, our young children are watching this,” explained Wilson, “Seeing yellow tape, seeing caution tape cannot be the norm for a children."

It's why Wilson is trying to unite communities around Greenville. Like those living in the Boulder Creek Apartments and Shemwood Crossing Apartments by providing resources to advance their lives.

"Offering them opportunities,” said Wilson, “Offering them jobs, the opportunity to take care of their children."

Wilson says the police are doing the best they can, and their partnerships with neighborhoods like Shemwood Crossing are making a difference. Over the last year, Greenville Police have handled just over 130 calls there.

Captain Johnathan Bragg says the number of calls has decreased in recent years. However, Wilson says it will still take everyone working together to get the crime statistics down.

"It's definitely improved over the years,” said Capt. Bragg, “We've seen violent crime overall go down since we've implemented the side job officers as well as the in-depth partnership we have with them."

Wilson says one way or another, everyone will have to come together to stop crime in the area.

"We are one. We are in this together,” said Wilson, “We need to stand together."

He hopes to have an event set up in Greenville by early May.

