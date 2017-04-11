Troopers: Driver charged after pedestrian killed in Poinsett Hwy. crash

Scene of reported collision on Poinsett Hwy. (April 11, 2017 FOX Carolina)

Scene of reported collision on Poinsett Hwy. (April 11, 2017 FOX Carolina)

Troopers said an uninsured motorist struck and killed a pedestrian on Poinsett Highway Tuesday night.

The collision occurred on Poinsett Highway at US 276 around 10:40 p.m.

Troopers said a 20-year-old Greenville man was heading east on Poinsett Highway in a Nissan and struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 47-year-old Greenville resident, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Coroner Parks Evans said the victim was a woman. She was crossing the road when she was hit and then died at the scene.

Evans on Thursday identified the victim as Marjorie Ann Konczal.

Troopers charged the driver with operating an uninsured vehicle.

More news: Coroner identifies worker electrocuted by power lines in Greenville Co.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.