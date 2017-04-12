Walhalla police investigating early morning shots fired

Walhalla police are searching for a suspect after shots were fired early Wednesday morning at an address on Scenic Drive.

The incident took place around 12:50 a.m. Three shots were reportedly fired.

Sgt. Don Blackwell said no one was hurt but officers were not able to locate the shooter.

No other details were immediately available.

