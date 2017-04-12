Duke Energy to test sirens near Oconee Nuclear Station Wednesday

Duke Energy and Oconee County officials will perform the quarterly test of the emergency sirens around Oconee Nuclear Station on Wednesday.

Duke Energy said the three-minute test will begin around 11:50 a.m.

All 65 sirens within 10 miles of the Oconee Nuclear Station will be tested to ensure each siren works properly.

No public action will be required.

Duke Energy said in the event on an actual emergency, the sirens are a signal for residents to tune to a local TV or radio station and listen for emergency alert messages.

