Anderson mother asks for help tracking down teen who ran away from DSS custody

An Upstate mother is asking for the public’s help tracking down her daughter.

Tiffany Ashley said her 16-year-old daughter, Emily Lain Smith, ran away from DSS custody in Anderson on March 29.

Ashley said Emily is likely still in the Anderson County area.

“There are people helping her all over Anderson and Belton and she uses Facebook mostly to communicate with them,” Ashley said.

Ashley said Anderson police are looking into the disappearance and she asks anyone with information to call the police department at 864-231-2272.

Emily’s information is listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s website.

The website states Emily may be using the alias "Taylor Oats."

