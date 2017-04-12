National Weather Service explains weird, circular shapes seen in - FOX Carolina 21

National Weather Service explains weird, circular shapes seen in radar images over the Upstate

Rings on the radar (Courtesy: NWS) Rings on the radar (Courtesy: NWS)
GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The National Weather Service said people monitoring their radar may have spotted something strange around sunset on Tuesday.

Meteorologists said the radar was in a sensitive scanning mode due to the clear conditions and picked up several "weird" rings and semicircles in the area.

The images were actually bats leaving their roosts for the night. Meteorologists said the bats spread out in circular shapes as they embarked on their nightly hunt.

