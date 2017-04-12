FOX Carolina weather team to visit Children's Museum in Greenville

The FOX Carolina weather team will be sharing some severe weather wisdom with kids at the Children’s Museum of the Upstate on Wednesday.

Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent, Nicole Papay, Ben Dorenbach and Isaac Williams will be at the Children’s Museum in downtown Greenville at 11 a.m.

The Children’s Museum is located at 300 College Street.

Regular admission rate is required for entry.\

