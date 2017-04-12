Greenville Police Department to begin issuing body cameras this month

The Greenville Police Department will begin issuing body cameras to officers and training officers how to use the new technology beginning in mid-April, according to a news release from the department.

Police said patrol officers and many uniformed specialized officers will begin receiving Axon Flex-2 body cameras on April 19, and will complete training by May 5.

Police said Axon provides cloud storage for video and a prosecutor software platform that will allow prosecutors easy access to the footage for courtroom preparation, hearings and trial.

Police said officers will undergo classroom training on how to use the devices and policy expectations.

The police department received a $93,750 US Department of Justice/Bureau of Justice Assistance grant and the Greenville City Council appropriated an additional $126,250 to fully fund the camera program and first-year implementation costs.

“We believe that the use of body-worn cameras is an important step forward in preventing and addressing police-community conflict. They can help us diffuse tensions and need for force, and can help us better understand and explain those instances where police actions are questioned,” Police Chief Ken Miller stated in a news release. “While they may not fully capture every event or every angle, these cameras are extraordinarily useful in evaluating interactions between the police and public, and in improving professional performance.”

MORE NEWS: Spartanburg officer suffers 'very serious injuries' in collision on Union Street

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.