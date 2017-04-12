Oconee Co. deputies: 2 arrested after fight over payments owed on a vehicle

A Seneca woman and a man were arrested by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office after getting into an altercation and assaulting the victim, according to deputies.

Deputies said they responded to Blue Ridge Boulevard on Mar. 23 in regards to reports of a fight. They said they discovered the altercation stemmed from the victim being behind on payments on a vehicle that the victim had gotten from the suspects. Deputies said the verbal altercation started and then it turned physical, the victim got injured.

Deputies said the suspects were told that they would have to go to the Magistrate's Office for a Claim of Delivery on the vehicle since payments were made previously.

Upon investigation, deputies determined that 22-year-old Augustus Brady Carver and 58-year-old Kathy Pearson Carver had assaulted and taken items from the victim. This items included cash, a watch and an electronic item by means of force or intimidation.

Deputies said both Carver subjects were booked into the Oconee County Detention Center and were charged on assault and battery, 3rd degree and strong armed robbery.

They said the Carver subjects were released from the Detention Center on Wednesday, both received a combined $11,087.50 personal recognizance bond.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.