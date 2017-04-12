Man sentenced to prison for home invasion, assault on woman, young girl

A judge has sentenced a man to 16 years in prison for breaking into a house, beating and threatening to kill his girlfriend, and attacking her small child.

According to the solicitor’s office, Elias Sales-Sanchez, 32, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to burglary second degree, assault and battery first degree, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The crime happened on Jan. 26, 2016 at the victim’s home on Loom Street.

Sales-Sanchez broke into the home while armed with a knife and then threatened to kill the victim. He then knocked the woman to the floor and began hitting her in the head and body.

The victim’s eight-year-old daughter attempted to intervene and prosecutors said Sales-Sanchez hit the child in the stomach, knocked her down, and then continued bearing the woman.

The woman was eventually able to get away and call 911.

