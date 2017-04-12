No evacuations in the foreseeable future as Dobson Knob wildfire grows to over 1,700 acres

New photos of the wildfire posted the the US Forest Service (Courtesy: USFS/ WBTV)

McDowell County Emergency Management released an update on Sunday about the Dobson Knob Fire, which has grown to more than 1,700 acres.

In the update, the McDowell County Emergency Management said the fire had spread to 1,760 acres and was 85 percent contained as of 9 a.m.

Previously, agencies revealed that the fire had been started by a human, but the fire remains under investigation.

With 180 personnel working the blaze, agencies said that no evacuations were in the foreseeable future, though unpredictable weather could change that.

McDowell County has pre-established emergency shelters in up to 20 locations, if needed.

Officials said during the meeting that a bulldozer line established on the north side of the fire seemed to be holding up and doing a good job. Crews are still working the east side of the fire and the west side of the fire is most concerning to first responders at this time due to its close proximity to homes and roadways in the area.

Crews are working to bring in fire lines to those established battling a fire 2 years ago, as well as a plan to stop the fire from spreading farther south.

No injures have been reported due to the fire at this time.

Crews are continuing to battle the fire from the air and the ground.

Officials said Spring fires present difficulties - the ground is dry while waiting for leaves to come out and keep moisture in, and rainfall is down.

Officials said smoke will remain a concern for people living near the wildfire.

