Deputies investigating after miniature horse shot to death in Bu - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies investigating after miniature horse shot to death in Buncombe Co.

Lila Belle (Source BCSO) Lila Belle (Source BCSO)
Lila Belle at family's Christmas play (Courtesy of family) Lila Belle at family's Christmas play (Courtesy of family)
ALEXANDER, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is investigating an animal cruelty case involving the death of a miniature horse.

On Mar. 26, deputies said "Lila Belle" was found deceased on her owner's property on Snelson Road. The horse reportedly suffered a gunshot wound between 4 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

A witness reported seeing a red Chevrolet Blazer driving back and forth past the home slowly several times on the day of the shooting.

The family that owned Lila Belle said they'd had the 9-year-old horse for about a year and a half. They say the club-footed horse was very happy, was "the best little pet," and is very missed.

Last December, Lila Belle was even in the family's Christmas play, and loved being around all the children. 

Deputies said the incident is active and ongoing.

They are asking anyone with information on the case of animal cruelty to call 828-250-6670.

