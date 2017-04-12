Greenwood officers searching for teen who fled emergency shelter

The Greenwood Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a 17-year-old missing teen.

The Police Department posted on their Facebook page that Chelsea Lingenfelter was last seen running away from the Bowers-Rodgers Children's Home on Monday at 3:30 p.m.

Officers described Lingenfelter as approximately 5 feet, 1 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. They stated she was last seen on E. Cambridge Avenue wearing all camouflage clothing.

Anyone with information about Lingenfelter’s whereabouts is asked by the Greenwood Police Department to notify police by calling 911, 864-942-8405, by messaging them on their Facebook page or by leaving an anonymous tip form on their website.

