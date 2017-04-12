Prebysterian College men's basketball coach resigns; interim coa - FOX Carolina 21

Prebysterian College men's basketball coach resigns; interim coach named

Posted: Updated:
(file:FOX Carolina) (file:FOX Carolina)
CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Prebysterian College announced an interim head coach for men's basketball after head coach Gregg Nibert gave his resignation.

John Reynolds was appointed by President Robert E. Stato to serve as the interim head coach for the men’s basketball team. Prebysterian College stated Reynolds will take the position of former head coach Gregg Nibert, who stepped down after 28 seasons with the Blue Hose with more than 400 victories.  

“I am honored that President Staton has charged me with the leadership of the program at this time. PC Basketball has a long and rich tradition of excellence, both on and off the court.” Said Reynolds.

According to Prebysterian College, Reynolds recently completed his fourth season as an assistant coach for PC. Reynolds has gained reputation as an outstanding evaluators and recruiter. He has been instrumental in the recruitment and development of several All-Conference and All-Freshman Team selections.

 “As a program, we look forward to building upon that reputation, while taking on the challenge of daily improvement towards the ultimate goal of competing for championships," Reynolds said. “I’m excited and humbled by the opportunity to lead our team.”

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.