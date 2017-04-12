Report: 4 arrested after barging into Anderson Co. couple's home

Top left to bottom right: Garner, Jones, Mahaffey and Meniouich (Source: Anderson Co. Detention)

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said four men are facing charges after entering a couple's home on Monday.

Deputies said they were dispatched to a possible burglary in progress on Syracuse Road around 8 p.m.

According to the incident report, the homeowner said 57-year-old Mark Mahaffey, 23-year-old Brandon Garner, 25-year-old Janier Meniouich, and 44-year-old Fred Jones entered the home uninvited.

The victim said he heard his garage door open and assumed his grandson had arrived so he shouted for him to enter.

The four suspects reportedly came into the home and began asking about a red and white Chevrolet Malibu. Mahaffey claimed to have worked at the home approximately 20 years earlier when an owner had an "open door policy" and wanted to see the car.

The victim's grandson and neighbor reportedly held the four at gunpoint in the driveway of the home and called law enforcement.

Nothing was taken from the home, according to the incident report.

After interviewing the suspects, deputies said Mahaffey, Garner and Meniouich admitted to drinking and smoking narcotics prior to the incident.

They were arrested and ticketed for breach of peace.

