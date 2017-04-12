Report: Upstate man accused of fondling, sexually harassing teen - FOX Carolina 21

Report: Upstate man accused of fondling, sexually harassing teen

Corey Lott (Source: Union Co. Detention) Corey Lott (Source: Union Co. Detention)
UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Union Public Safety Department said a 34-year-old man was arrested after the sexual assault of a teenage victim.

According to the police report, Corey Germaine Lott is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old victim on several occasions at an apartment on Lakeside Drive.

Lott reportedly fondled the child under her shirt, asked her to undress in front of him and tried to receive oral sex from her.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and attempted lewd act on a victim under 16 years old. He is currently being held at the Union County Detention Center.

