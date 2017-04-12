Greenville police arrest, charge man in Rodeway Inn robbery - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville police arrest, charge man in Rodeway Inn robbery

Posted: Updated:
Houston Dollison (Source: Greenville City Police) Houston Dollison (Source: Greenville City Police)
Suspect in Rodeway Inn robbery (Source: GPD) Suspect in Rodeway Inn robbery (Source: GPD)
Suspect vehicle in Rodeway Inn robbery (Source: GPD) Suspect vehicle in Rodeway Inn robbery (Source: GPD)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a robbery at a hotel on Laurens Road.

According to officers, a male suspected entered the Rodeway Inn on April 10 around 4 a.m. and passed a threatening note to the clerk. He did not display a handgun.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video. Police described him as approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 200 pounds, noting he may have been driving a Toyota Camry without a tag.

On Thursday, police announced that 30-year-old Houston Lewis Dollison of Queen Street in Greenville had been arrested in connection with the incident. Police said Dollison admitted to the offense upon being arrested.

Dollison was charged with robbery/common law robbery and strong arm robbery.

MORE NEWS: Report: Upstate man accused of fondling, sexually harassing teen

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.