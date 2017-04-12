Solicitor: Boiling Springs homeowner used cup to fend off burglar

A Boiling Springs burglar was sentenced to prison time on Wednesday after he was caught in the act.

In October 2016, 34-year-old Willie James Moore broke into a home on Upper Valley Falls Road around 11 p.m. He was trying to steal five firearms and jewelry.

Investigators said they believe he entered the home through an unlocked window.

The homeowner reportedly found Moore in the master bedroom and used a cup to hit him the face, knocking him down. The homeowner and a relative used a gun to hold Moore until deputies arrived.

Moore has prior convictions for second-degree burglary, petit larceny, third-degree arson, criminal domestic violence and multiple drug offenses.

On Wednesday he pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

