Deputies: Volunteer baseball coach accused of smoking marijuana with players off campus

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said a volunteer high school baseball coach turned himself in on multiple charges.

Deputies said 22-year-old Brett Baker was a volunteer coach at West Henderson High School and accused on Mar. 17 of taking players off campus and possibly smoking marijuana.

After an investigation, deputies said they consulted with the District Attorney's Office and charged Baker with three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Baker turned himself in on Monday and is scheduled to appear in court on May 19.

Henderson County Public Schools confirmed Baker is no longer a volunteer. Below is the full statement released by the district:

When HCPS received allegations of misconduct by a volunteer coach at WHHS, we worked in close coordination with local law enforcement. We can confirm he is no longer serving with HCPS, and our daily efforts are always to ensure the safety of the students and student-athletes under our care.

