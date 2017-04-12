Deputies: 10 arrested, 2 sought in NC price tag-swapping scam

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said suspects in a larceny ring scammed stores out of money by swapping price tags.

According to deputies, the suspects conducted the scam at Walmart, Lowes and Home Depot.

On Friday, detectives and SWAT agents executed a search at a home on Green Hills Farm Drive where they uncovered evidence including drug paraphernalia.

SLIDESHOW: Mugshots in Henderson Co. price tag swapping scam

The following suspects were arrested in the case:

James Robert Pierce, age 45

Amy Renee Pierce, age 45

Eugenia Love Whitmire, age 36

Jason Lynn Carnegie, age 34

Thomas Ray Dillin, age 26

Carolyn Myers, age 46

Scott Ervin Revis, age 50

Jeremy Donald Harmon, age 29

Jesse Christopher Ball, age 27

April Dawn Metcalf, age 43

The following suspects are wanted:

Tristan Lee Hass, age 35

Derrick Thomas Ramer, age 32

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hass or Ramer is asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at 828-697-4911.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.