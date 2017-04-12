Deputies: 10 arrested, 2 sought in NC price tag-swapping scam - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: 10 arrested, 2 sought in NC price tag-swapping scam

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said suspects in a larceny ring scammed stores out of money by swapping price tags.

According to deputies, the suspects conducted the scam at Walmart, Lowes and Home Depot.

On Friday, detectives and SWAT agents executed a search at a home on Green Hills Farm Drive where they uncovered evidence including drug paraphernalia.

The following suspects were arrested in the case:

  • James Robert Pierce, age 45
  • Amy Renee Pierce, age 45
  • Eugenia Love Whitmire, age 36
  • Jason Lynn Carnegie, age 34
  • Thomas Ray Dillin, age 26
  • Carolyn Myers, age 46
  • Scott Ervin Revis, age 50
  • Jeremy Donald Harmon, age 29
  • Jesse Christopher Ball, age 27
  • April Dawn Metcalf, age 43 

The following suspects are wanted:

  • Tristan Lee Hass, age 35
  • Derrick Thomas Ramer, age 32

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hass or Ramer is asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at 828-697-4911.

