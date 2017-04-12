Witness describes motorcycle crash injuring Spartanburg officer

Kayla Sheppard says the sound she hear Wednesday night scared her.



"We were sitting at the table eating dinner and we heard this big boom- sounded like a gunshot actually," Sheppard said. "My step-dad and brother- they opened the door, ran out, ran across the street to help. They were actually first on scene."



Once she got outside she saw a mangled motorcycle on Union Street in Spartanburg. The rider of the motorcycle was Spartanburg Police Officer Jason Harris.



"He could say his name and everything, but other than that he looked really roughed up - really bad," Sheppard said.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say on Tuesday night a woman tried to turn left into a Domino's Pizza lot. They say that's when Harris collided with the right-rear passenger side of the car.



"We heard this woman wailing, sighing and just in distress," Sheppard said. "The woman that was screaming sounded awful."



Harris started working with Spartanburg Police Department more than 10 years ago. He's a member of SWAT and part of the Motorcycle Patrol Unit. Investigators say Harris had on his blue lights when the wreck happened.



"There were police officers, a bunch of blue lights and everything," Sheppard said.



Now, a GoFundMe page is setup to support Harris and his family. Donors are also posting well-wishes. One person wrote: "Sending prayers for a full recovery." Another donor posted: "Get well soon."



Sheppard says that's what she wants too.



"I pray for his family and everything," she said.

