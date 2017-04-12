Official: Student disciplined after bringing Airsoft gun to middle school

Spartanburg District 6 said a student will be disciplined for bringing an Airsoft pellet gun to school.

The student reportedly carried an inoperable pellet gun to Dawkins Middle School on Tuesday. No cartridges or BBs were found, according to a district spokesperson.

The district said a student reported the incident after seeing the gun in a backpack.

No criminal charges will be filed but the student will face disciplinary action.

