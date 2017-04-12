Warm Thursday, isolated storms

Sunny to partly cloudy today with a few showers developing in the mountains by mid-afternoon. Highs will warm into the 70s to near 80 degree area-wide, with a light breeze. Tonight, expect mostly clear conditions with lows in the 50s.

Friday is looking nice with highs in the 70s! Expect a small chance for rain in the mountains in the late afternoon. The weather remains fairly tranquil into Saturday with a partly cloudy sky and highs from 75 in the mountains to 80 in the Upstate.

Easter Sunday starts cool and clear in the 50s, followed by warm sunshine through the morning. Highs reach the 70s to near 80 degrees, wtih a small chance for showers late in the day.

Rain chances ramp up into Monday and much of next week, with storms possible each afternoon through Wednesday. Highs will remain consistently in the upper 70s for the Upstate and low 70s in the mountains.

