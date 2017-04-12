Deshaun Watson talks NFL draft in one-on-one interview

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson has big goals in his future.

Watson, who in 2016 was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and led the Tigers to a National Championship, scored 90 touchdowns in his college career and broke the record for total yards in a national title game. He is also the first player in FBS history to throw for more than 4,000 yards and rush for more than 1,000 yards in the same season.

Now he has his sights on the NFL.

In a one-on-one interview with FOX Carolina's Aaron Cheslock, Watson said he's relaxing and and hanging out with friends while he waits for Draft Day. He said his goal is to enjoy the process when the 2017 Draft kicks off on Apr. 27.

"Don't make it bigger than what it is," Watson said. "Control what you can control, and that's just being the best player you can be while staying out of trouble... Let everything fall into place and take care of itself."

Watson said he's trying not to focus too much on projections for when he could be picked.

"No one from what I've been watching has had a perfect mock draft, so all that stuff is kind of irrelevant," Watson said. "So I just kind of wait for that day and wait for your name to be called."

Looking back at his time as a Tiger, Watson said it's important for his fans to know how much he appreciates their support.

"Each and every Saturday, regardless of where we're playing at, they came and supported us," he said. "It was a quick turnaround after the national championship, and now we really get to enjoy it together - see the smiles and the people that made my experience so much better than i thought it was going to be."

Watson said there were many memorable moments during his time on the gridiron: his first-ever touchdown in Athens, jumping over an NC State player to score during his freshman year, his last touchdown in the National Championship. But he said the biggest moment in his Clemson career was walking across the stage during graduation.

"To walk across the stage and to see my mom smile," Watson said. "that was the biggest moment over my whole college experience. Getting that degree and being the first one in my family to do it."

He said he'll be with his family in Philadelphia at the draft, waiting to hear his name called. And he said he hopes his dedication to the game will earn him a spot.

"I'm a winner, a leader, a dynamic leader, and a guy that loves football," Watson said. "Someone that's going to come in and win games, and help the team out and help the franchise out and put in the work."

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.