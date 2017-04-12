Officials: Driver charged with DUI, attempted murder after trying to ram deputies

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a man is facing multiple charges after an incident of drunk driving Wednesday night.

Deputies were called to State Park Road near Altamont Road in regards to a man driving erratically and passing cars illegally. The driver, identified as 57-year-old Athanasios Havelos, reportedly began driving laps around the CVS pharmacy at the intersection.

Additional deputies were called to the scene and said they surrounded Havelos, who reportedly tried to ram deputies. Deputies said he also got out of his vehicle but then got back in.

A deputy reportedly pulled forward and pushed Havelos' vehicle into a ditch to prevent him from fleeing the scene.

He was arrested and charged with attempted murder, DUI second offense, open container and failure to stop for blue lights.

A background check revealed Havelos had prior charges for assault and battery 3rd degree and domestic violence.

He is currently being held without bond at the Greenville County Detention Center.

