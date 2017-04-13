Homeless helping homeless in Asheville

Recently Tyrone Wise was attacked in downtown Asheville.

“I needed some medical attention and couldn't find any,” said Wise.

Wise is homeless and has no insurance. The volunteers at BeLoved Asheville gave him shelter and connected him to medical help. He’s one of many homeless in the area that need help but rarely get it.

"We trust each other,” explained Wise, “We don't trust a lot of outsiders."

Reverend Amy Cantrell with BeLoved Asheville says it’s a far too common problem. It’s a big reason why they created the Homeless Voice Project that speaks up for the needs of the homeless in the area.

"The life expectancy rate is so very low between average 42 and 52,” explained Rev. Cantrell.

In October of 2016, a homeless woman died of hypothermia. Cantrell says that’s where the idea of training some of the homeless in basic health, wellness and assessment came into play.

"Thus far they’ve trained on how to care for someone that's having a seizure. How to spot signs of a stroke,” explained Cantrell, “What to do if someone is going into diabetic shock, or extreme allergic reaction."

A certified EMT is training a group of 10 people in hopes they will be able to help decrease the number of deaths in the homeless community.

"The street medics will live among folks on the streets and just be present if there are medical emergencies,” said Cantrell.

Wise has already helped a diabetic control their sugar levels after determining his levels were low. He says he'll continue the training until he’s officially certified.

