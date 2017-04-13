Fireball seen streaking across night sky in several states

Viewer photo of people reacting to the fireball at an Upstate ballfield (Viewer submitted photo)

FOX Carolina was flooded with calls and messages Wednesday night after viewers across the Upstate and the Mountains saw something streak across the night sky.

People described the phenomenon as a shooting star, or possibly a meteor, but others say it moved slower than shooting stars or meteors.

Some people described it as a greenish white light, others saw a long red tail trailing the light.

“I saw it on James Island in Charleston,” Jonathan Sumrall said. “Seen plenty meteor showers, even on the open ocean with no light pollution. Never seen anything like that!”

“It was like a shooting star but close and bright and it lasted longer than any star I've saw in my 50 years,” said Jennie Porter of Gaffney.

“I saw it with three friends,” added Austin Anders on Facebook. “Very low. Very. flying orb. Bright. Good trail. Fast but not that fast. Faster than a plane. Slower than a shooting star.”

The American Meteor Society described the light show as a fireball, and received 191 reports of a fireball seen over GA, NC, FL, TN, VA, SC, KY and AL Wednesday night.

Earl Ayers captured the fireball on his home surveillance footage in Cornelius, NC

Caught meteor on Nest Cam this evening @wxbrad pic.twitter.com/M89yESw590 — Earl Ayers (@AyersEarl) April 13, 2017

Steward Baylor of Belton managed to capture several seconds of footage on his cell phone.

Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent said there were no major meteor showers happening Wednesday night, but the Lyrids meteor shower will peak on April 22.

